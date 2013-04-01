Gramercy Capital Report & MGIC Investment: (NYSE:GKK), (NYSE:MTG)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2013 --Gramercy Capital Corp. (NYSE: GKK) moved up after its CEO disclosed buying 50,000 shares at $4.27 to $4.36 on 3/22, worth nearly $200,000.



Gramercy Capital Corp. (NYSE:GKK) traded at $ 5.21 in the last session, which is +0.39 (8.09%). The stock has a Range of 4.83 - 5.30. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 2.21 - 5.30 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 337.28M. The stock traded a volume of 2.70M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 708,695.00.



Gramercy Capital Corp. (Gramercy) is an integrated commercial real estate finance and property management and investment company. As of December 31, 2010, approximately 48% of its assets were comprised of commercial property, 18.3% of commercial mortgage real estate securities and 13.3% of other assets.



Find out where GKK could be headed here:



http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=GKK



Effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, March 25, 2013, MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE: MTG), a member of the KBW Mortgage Finance Index (MFXSM), will undergo an increase in shares due to a recently completed secondary share offering.



KBW, Inc., a Stifel company, operates in the U.S. and Europe through its broker dealer subsidiaries, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Limited. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors.



MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage insurance to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States.



Get the latest trend analysis reports for MTG here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MTG



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009