Grammy-Winning Singer Songwriter Jennifer Nettles Coming to the ANDY WILLIAMS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Branson, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2015 --CMT and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jennifer Nettles will be performing in BRANSON at the ANDY WILLIAMS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER on April 8, 2016 at 7:00 PM as part of the "CMT Presents Jennifer Nettles with 2016 Next Women of Country Tour."



The sought-after ticket will include Brandy Clark and special guests Lindsay Ell and Tara Thompson. The tour is an extension of CMT's Next Women of Country campaign, an effort that seeks to give more attention and airplay to female country artists.



Nettles has racked up over 22 million in worldwide record sales since exploding onto the music scene in 2004, amassing eight #1 hits and countless accolades and awards. She recently embarked as headliner on the "Playing with Fire Tour" with Brandy Clark and Ryan Kinder. She's also a vocal supporter of females in the industry.



Jimmy Osmond, Andy Williams Performing Arts Center, shared:



"I am so happy to have Jennifer Nettles along with Brandy Clark, and special guests Lindsay Ell, and Tara Thompson playing at my theater here in Branson. Jennifer leads the way this season, and she's the first of the new and exciting and contemporary big names that will be playing Andy Williams Performing Arts Center. More big names are on their way. Look for our new Celebrity weekend to be announced soon along with all of our other shows."



Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 4 at 9:00AM. Buy tickets at the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center Box Office in Branson. Call 800-MOON-0694 or 417-334-1800, or visit andywilliamstheatre.com.



