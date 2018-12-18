Grand Canyon Turns 100 in 2019

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2018 --Did you know that the Grand Canyon is turning 100 years old in 2019? The Grand Canyon was officially made a National Park on February 26, 1919.



In honor of the centennial, Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and Grand Canyon National Park have partnered to produce "100 Years of Grand" – a centennial project to showcase archival materials around the early years of Grand Canyon.



See photos for the blog here:Grand Canyon Turns 100



Unidentified members of the 1937 Carnegie Cal-Tech science expedition unload gear and supplies from one of their three dories. One of the expedition's scientists, John "Cactus Jack" Stark, created an illustrated book of doggerel verse to commemorate the trip, of which only nine copies were made. This image corresponds to the text on page 6 of the Doggerel Log [item no. 13352], "Through the Marble Gorge was sunny, Shooting rapids seemed just funny, But at Badger we unloaded all the duffle from the boats, Spent the afternoon in lining, and the evening in reclining, with backs sore from the portage of the duffle without coats." On the back of the photograph in pencil is written, "Portage Badger Rapids 11/10/37."



Unidentified members of the 1937 Carnegie-Cal Tech science expedition discuss geological features of the Grand Canyon near Hermit Rapids on the Colorado River. The expedition, lasting from October to November of 1937, included four scholars from the Carnegie Institute of Washington and the California Institute of Technology (John T. Stark, Ian Campbell, John H. Maxon, and Robert P. Sharp), a Grand Canyon naturalist (Edwin McKee), and three expert boatmen (Frank B. Dodge, Owen Clark, and Merril Spencer). The original eight-man team set out from Lees Ferry down the Colorado River in order to study the indigenous and metamorphic rocks of the Grand Canyon. River runner Buzz Holmstrom would later join them near Diamond Creek.



More amazing old photos and letter correspondence can be found here:Additional Pictures



What's a better way to celebrate the centennial of the Canyon than by joining us on a Grand Canyon Rafting trip! Our 2019 trips are filling fast, but we still have a few dates available. Call or e-mail us today to not miss the opportunity to celebrate this milestone and GO GRAND in 2019.