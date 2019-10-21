Grand Opening: FastFingerprints Livescan Fingerprinting Location in Winter Springs, Florida

Winter Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2019 --FastFingerprints is opening a new fingerprinting location in Winter Springs, Florida on Monday, October 21st, 2019. FastFingerprints Winter Springs (inside Any Lab Test Now) is located at 130 West State Road, Suite 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708. The hours for this location are Monday-Thursday 9:30am-5:30pm and Friday 9:30am-2:30pm with walk-ins and appointments accepted. FastFingerprints Winter Springs offers the following services: Florida Level 2 Livescan background checks (AHCA photo capable), electronic fingerprint capture for expedited FBI background checks (FBI Channeling), fingerprint card printing and indefinite fingerprint storage. Follow FastFingerprints Winter Springs, Florida on Facebook!



About FastFingerprints

FastFingerprints, a division of National Background Check, Inc., has been a leader in the fingerprinting services industry, technology, and equipment required to process state and FBI background checks via electronic fingerprinting since 1999. Currently located in 20 states, FastFingerprints offers a plethora of products and services including, but not limited to, livescan fingerprinting, ink & roll fingerprinting, fingerprint card printing, drug screening, database background checks, fingerprint kits and out-of-state fingerprinting. FastFingerprints services many customers in the industries of education, childcare, insurance, real estate, security, transportation, finance, volunteer, home health, nursing, telehealth/telemedicine and any area where a fingerprint background check is part of a licensing requirement within the states of Ohio & Florida. FastFingerprints welcomes walk-ins and is available for mobile fingerprinting appointments. FastFingerprints services vary per state. For more information, please call 813.437.6540, or visit www.fastfingerprints.com or www.fastfingerprintsflorida.com.



About National Background Check, Inc.

FastFingerprints' parent company, National Background Check, Inc. (NBCI) is an approved FBI Channeling Agency. As such, NBCI is able to produce expedited electronic departmental orders (FBI Background checks), which are available electronically through a web portal or via regular and express mail. Turnaround time is 2-3 business days, however, same-day service is available. FBI background checks provided by NBCI are apostille-ready and can be used for court-related matters, work visas, student visas, foreign residency and travel, national and international adoptions, for personal reasons, and for those wanting to review or challenge information on their own personal record. For additional information about electronic departmental orders, please visit www.nationalbackgroundcheck.com.