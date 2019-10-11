Grand Opening for STORExpress Self Storage

Warren, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2019 --STORExpress Self Storage announces its Grand Opening for their Warren facility. The new property is located at 3390 Youngstown Rd. The event will take place on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 from 4 pm - 8 pm and is open to the public. The Grand Opening will be held in conjunction with a Harvest Festival including fall activities that will comprise of pumpkin painting, bobbing for apples, roasting marshmallows, and a chili cook-off. The event is free to attend. The chili cook-off has a $10 entry fee and cash prizes will be awarded.



The building was previously a bowling alley and is now the company's first operating self-storage facility in the state of Ohio. The 400 – unit property was brought back to life and is now home to indoor self-storage units and vehicle storage with drive-in access available for customer convenience. Other property features include 24/7 surveillance and electronic keypad access.



Owner, Steve Mitnick, states "We are excited to now serve new customers in the area and look forward to building a strong relationship within the Warren community. We want to be the neighborly place for everyone in the surrounding area through community involvement and by satisfying the needs of every customer."



About STORExpress Self Storage

The STORExpress Self Storage facility is a convenient and secure storage solution for residents and businesses of Warren, Bolindale, Howland Center, Niles, and Youngstown. STORExpress Self Storage is dedicated to keeping customers happy through superior services and offering unique spaces for everyone. For more information on the Grand Opening, visit storexpressselfstorage.com or on social media @storexpressselfstorage.



Contact

Jessica Casto

(412)-449-0123

Fax: (412)-447-0008

info@storexpress.com

https://storexpressselfstorage.com/