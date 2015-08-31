Grand Opening of Sakred Night Club in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2015 --The newest Sakred Nightclub opened its doors on June 16 for all nightlife enthusiasts in Boca Raton, Florida. The grand opening included the performance of the rap icon Snoop Dogg also known as DJ Snoopadelic, in addition to others internationally recognized DJs.



More info about the venue, photos and videos can be found at: http://www.sakrednightclub.com



Two months after the inauguration, Sakred has hosted important personalities such as the music producer, songwriter and singer Timbaland; the hip hop producer, Scott Storch; the DJ, rapper and producer DJ Khaled; the singer, actor, dancer and rapper Ginuwine and the rapper Fat Joe.



About Sakred Nightclub

The club is located at 7000 west Palmetto Park Road, on the corner of West Palmetto Park and Powerline, 2 miles west of 1-95 and features 14000 square feet, an elevated VIP stage, spacious dance floor, indoor and outdoor seating, and full-service bars.



"We are delighted with the great success that has taken place since the inauguration, especially being such a challenge in a city with a vivid nightlife like Boca Raton" Explains Shy Martinez, Skared's Director of Operations, "The main goal is to offer something different every week for consumers with the unique atmosphere of the city, and for them to enjoy an evening amongst celebrities".



Interested parties that would like to book a reservation are encouraged to visit the table reservation section at their website: http://sakrednightclub.com/index.php/table/ or visit the website http://sakrednightclub.com/ for upcoming events.