Grand Opening Wednesday, January 29th, 2020: FastFingerprints Livescan Fingerprinting Location in Seattle

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2020 --FastFingerprints is excited to open a new location in Washington on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020. FastFingerprints Seattle (inside Travel Visa Pro) will be located at 506 2nd Ave, 14th Floor, Seattle, WA 98104. The hours for this location are Monday-Friday 10:00am-1:00pm & 2:00pm–4:00pm with walk-ins and appointments accepted. Services for this location include Florida Level 2 background checks (AHCA photo capable), indefinite fingerprint storage, fingerprint card printing and electronic fingerprint capture for expedited FBI background checks (FBI Channeling). To receive future news and updates, like FastFingerprints Seattle on Facebook!



About FastFingerprints

FastFingerprints, a division of National Background Check, Inc., has been a leader in the fingerprinting services industry, technology, and equipment required to process state and FBI background checks via electronic fingerprinting since 1999. Currently located in 20 states, FastFingerprints offers a plethora of products and services including, but not limited to, livescan fingerprinting, ink & roll fingerprinting, fingerprint card printing, oral drug screening, database background checks and self-fingerprinting kits. FastFingerprints services many customers in the industries of insurance, real estate (home inspectors, appraisers, realtors) security, home health, nursing, education, childcare, massage therapy, telemedicine/telehealth, transportation, volunteer, finance, notarization, foster care, and any area where a fingerprint background check is part of a licensing requirement within the states of Ohio & Florida. FastFingerprints welcomes walk-ins and is available for mobile fingerprinting appointments. For more information, please call 1.877.932.2435, or visit www.fastfingerprints.com.



About National Background Check, Inc.

FastFingerprints' parent company, National Background Check, Inc. (NBCI) is an approved FBI Channeling Agency. As such, NBCI is able to produce expedited electronic departmental orders (FBI Background checks), which are available electronically through a web portal or via regular and express mail. Turnaround time is 2-3 business days, however, same-day service is available. FBI background checks provided by NBCI are apostille-ready and can be used for court-related matters, work visas, student visas, foreign residency and travel, national and international adoptions, for personal reasons, and for those wanting to review or challenge information on their own personal record. For additional information about electronic departmental orders, please visit www.nationalbackgroundcheck.com.