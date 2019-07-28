Grand Orient Wax Art Gives Waxwork Show to Fifteen Delegations

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2019 --Grand Orient Wax Art received fifteen delegations from different countries along the Belt and Road in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China, on June 26th. Mr. Liu Zhen, the founder of Grand Orient Wax Art, Mr. Li Xuehui and Ms. Zhou Xuerong warmly welcomed the visitors from all over the world. It was the perfect time for international guests to step closer to made-in-China waxwork and profound Chinese culture.



Grand Orient Wax Art is a professional wax figure maker headquartered in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China. As one of the earliest organizations doing waxwork creation, it has specialized in eco-friendly waxwork for nearly twenty years. It owns national-brand wax museums called WEI MU KAI LA in many cities, which not only shows waxworks but also makes visitors' journey more relaxing and joyful by enabling visitors to interact with the wax figure with different tools in different scenes. It was a great success after its debut in Xiamen. And it attracts a growing number of visitors every year.



The delegations comprised government officials, entrepreneurs, and representatives of the business association from fifteen countries along the Belt and Road. During the visit, the Overseas Business Department of Grand Orient Wax Art enthusiastically introduced the company's development history and corporate culture to 15 international friends, and led the team on a tour of WEI MU KAI LA wax museum and the amusement industry exhibition hall.



This tour was a perfect opportunity for international guests to know more about waxwork and Chinese culture. In the wax figure production center of WEI MU KAI LA, Ms. Zhou imparted the knowledge about waxwork and introduced its production process to the delegations. They were attracted by the expertise of the working wax craftsman, and was deeply impressed by the made-in-China charm and the profound Chinese culture. Originating in Greece, waxwork has been improved a lot by Grand Orient Wax Art who adds Chinese traditional culture elements.



In an era of economic globalization, more Chinese companies are willing to cooperate with international enterprises. The Chinese government launches the Belt and Road Initiative to support the cooperation between enterprises in China and abroad, which brings new opportunities for entrepreneurs and creates freer environment for business growth. In this case, Grand Orient Wax Art has developed friendly cooperation with many foreign enterprises.



Except for economic communication, cultural communication between China and abroad is frequent as well. As the national treasure of China, panda is always presented to other countries as a symbol of goodwill and friendship. Previously, as soon as receiving a Chinese Panda, Russia sent a delegation including the famous singer Vitas to China. There was a wax figure of Vitas in Guangzhou WEI MU KAI LA wax museum, and Vitas unveiled it personally, which marked the friendship between China and Russia.



About Grand Orient Wax Art

Grand Orient Wax Art, located in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China, is one of the earliest wax figure makers and has specialized in eco-friendly waxwork for nearly twenty years. It not only creates wax figure but also spreads Chinese. Its first professional wax museum WEI MU KAI LA was opened May 1st, 2013 in Xiamen, which turned out to be a great success. Its excellent workmanship has helped it gain authorization of more than 70 celebrities across the globe, such as Yuan Longping, Yang Liwei, Lang Lang, etc. It is the company's spirit believes that the development of future China belongs to the people with unremitting, positive energy, mindfulness and craftsmanship.



