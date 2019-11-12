Grander Rum Founder Dan DeHart Launches New Barrel Series with Rye-Finished Rum

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2019 --DeHart Spirits, LLC., producer of Grander Rum, is proud to announce the launch of Barrel Series, a limited release of fine rums finished in exceptional casks. The inaugural batch release is a blend of aged rum finished in Rye Whiskey Barrels.



"Time in the barrel plays a momentous role in developing the profile of a spirit and we are excited to add new layers of flavor by finishing our rums in unique barrels," says DeHart. "Rye Whiskey imparts a beautiful spicy note that is distinctive and finishing in Rye Barrels delivers a uniquely different and beautiful rum hard to find in the market today."



The inaugural batch, 1908-R, is a blend of 12 and 15-year-old rum aged in Ex-Bourbon Barrels from Kentucky and then finished 8 months in American White Oak Barrels previously used for aging Kentucky Rye Whiskey. This dark amber rum, which gets it color naturally from the barrel, delivers a remarkable combination of spice and subtle sweetness. Batch 1908-R is bottled at 50% alcohol by volume (100 Proof), limited to 1,680 bottles and is best enjoyed neat, over ice or in a spirit forward cocktail.



As with our other rums, this is a Single Origin Panamanian Rum. Using distillery grown sugar cane, this product is distilled, aged, blended, finished and bottled in Panama.



"We are very excited to introduce the Barrel Series program and are already working on future releases using select casks that we've acquired from around the world. Barrel Series rums will appeal to those looking for something uniquely rewarding."



The inaugural release of Grander Rye Barrel Finish will be available in select USA markets with a suggested retail price of $65 for a 750ml bottle.



