Grandma Joan's Senior Homecare Service Celebrates Third Year of Sales Growth with Expansion to a Larger Facility

Totowa, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2014 --Celebrating its third year of double digit sales growth Grandma Joan’s announces its move to a new location. Now making the best use of a larger office space off of Route 46 in Totowa, New Jersey the company will continue to provide an excellent live-in care service for seniors nationwide. The startup company made its official move on April 1st to accommodate additional staff. Based in Montclair since 2010 the in-home senior care company anticipates ongoing growth and is thankful for the new spacious location. So says David Petroski, Executive Director of Grandma Joan’s.



Petroski says, “We couldn’t be happier about the expansion. The live-in caregivers provide such helpful independence for the elderly daily. Their devotion to seniors who have non-medical ADL needs and who want to live in their own homes is what’s caused Grandma Joan’s steady growth. It’s just an added bonus that families save an average of $38,000 annually using our live-in service versus putting their parent in a nursing home.”



Grandma Joan’s 24/7 live-in care is offered nationwide at two-thirds the cost of living in a nursing home. Committed to the level of service that the best live-in caregivers can provide, the company puts all potential live-in candidates through a stringent screening and vetting process that only the top 15% pass. Paid well for their attention to detail, the live-in caregiver’s provide compassionate one-on-one care and companionship for the elderly client. Helping families find, screen and contract with qualified independent live-in caregivers, Grandma Joan’s services are comprehensive, and extremely cost effective. Their one-time broker fee to families averages $2,100, while their live-in service costs $27,000 less annually than a live-in supplied by a home care agency to do the same job.



Some of Grandma Joan’s caregiving services include referring in-home nursing aides that perform non-medical personal care, safety monitoring, cleaning, cooking, and household chores for aging seniors with dementia. Care is also given to those living with Parkinson's, the effects of a stoke, diabetes, acute injuries or age related frailties.



About Grandma Joan’s

Grandma Joan’s is owned and operated by New Allied Health Group LLC, a New Jersey based senior homecare company launched in Essex County in 2010. The homecare service helps clients from coast to coast find and secure private live-in care at two-thirds the cost of a nursing home. Grandma Joan’s is BBB® accredited nationwide and is a member of the Alzheimer Association®.



For more information visit http://www.grandmajoans.net.



Contact:

David Petroski

Executive Director

888-250-2631 x700

dp@grandmajoans.net



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Grandma-Joans/506569536056093?ref=hl

https://plus.google.com/+GrandmajoansNet/posts