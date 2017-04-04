Grandma's Boys Lemonade Brings Spirit of Community Support to the 2017 Houston Fajita Festival

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2017 --The creating leaders in the 2017 Houston Fajita Festival announces that Grandma's Boys Lemonade (http://grandmasboyslemonade.com), an exclusive beverage concession management firm, will be sponsoring the summer's hottest event. Set for July 22nd, 2017, at Houston Toros Soccer Facility, 2202 Summer St Houston, TX 77007, Houston Fajita Festival 2017 will bequeath fantastic opportunities to people to renew and refresh themselves, meet old acquaintances, reminiscence about the past in a fascinating way.



Houston Fajita Festival 2017 is known for being a celebration of Mexican culture, food, drinks, and entertainment, and Grandma's Boys Lemonade will be spicing up the event with fresh-served squeezed lemonades and lemonade flavors all made with real fruit. They will make available different unique flavors including watermelon, strawberry, and mango. Back by popular demand, the sweet and spicy "Incredible Hulk" lemonade which is cucumber jalapeno will be the signature drink for the 2017 festival.



"When it comes to summer time to take some refreshing drinks, you can't beat a glass of old-fashioned, fresh-squeezed lemonade! It's tart, cool and delicious, and it's super-easy to make, explained Grandma's Boys Lemonade team. Besides fresh-squeezed lemonade being beneficial to have with tacos, it's such a classic treat; perfect for any event such as Fajita Festival as it will allow you hangout with family and friends in a memorable way."



In addition, Grandma's Boys Lemonade will spike the lemonades with Vodka and Tequila for guests above the age of twenty-one. The VIP lounge Grandma's Boys will be having a private Spiked Lemonade tasting with Tequila and Vodka making the event all fulfilling.



The Fajita Festival team concluded, "Come hungry with your family and friends to enjoy a day filled with a variety of delicious fajita choices… Texas cookers and grill masters will have everything from beef to seafood, and there will be a beer and spirit garden offering a broad range of handcrafted cocktails from spiked lemonade to Micheladas."



For more information about the Houston Fajita Festival 2017, and to buy ticket(s), visit http://www.thefajitafest.com.



Contact:

Drew Harris

Telephone: 713-325-3395

Email: drew@grandmasboys.com

http://www.thefajitafest.com/