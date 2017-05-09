Grandma's Boys Lemonade Presenting Sponsor for International Bacon Fest Oct 7th in Houston, TX

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2017 --Bacon and fresh lemonade are about the perfect combination if you ask the team from Houston, Texas's growing company Grandma's Boys Lemonade. In exciting news they'll be bringing both those passions together as a presenting sponsor for the much anticipated International Bacon Fest, a special celebration scheduled for October 7th, 2017 and being held at the Houston Toros Soccer Facility. Sure to be a day of delicious food and unqualified fun, excitement surrounding the event is high.



"We are too excited about International Bacon Fest," commented a spokesperson from Grandma's Boys Lemonade. "We love bacon, lemonade and a chance to connect face to face with our local Houston community and this has all that and more covered."



According to the company, their team will be pairing international bacon dishes of all kinds with their own freshly squeezed lemonade, all made with real fruit, which come in popular flavors like Watermelon, Peach, Mango, and Pineapple.



For guest 21 and over Grandma's Boys Lemonade will be offering special "spiked" alcohol/lemonade drinks to add to the fun. A special VIP section will even feature a special "spiked" lemonade tasting, combining Grandma's Boys Lemonades with quality vodka and tequila.



Tickets are $10 for general admission and VIP packages are available for the Hawaiian Luau. The Houston Toros Soccer Facility, where the International Bacon Fest will be held, is located at 2202 Summer St, Houston, Texas, 77007 The celebration will run from 1pm-7pm.



For more information be sure to visit http://www.Grandmasboyslemonade.com and http://www.BaconiFest.com.