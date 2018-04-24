Grandma's Boys Lemonade Presenting Sponsor Third Annual Fajita Festival

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2018 --Grandma's Boys Lemonade is pleased to announce the 2018 Houston Fajita Festival, Saturday, July 28th at Houston Community College's west loop campus. This popular family-friendly event features everything from eating competitions to a kids' playground, live entertainment, and a photo area. Entry is free, and attendees are encouraged to indulge in the many Tex-Mex options and delicious food vendors while experiencing all the fun and festivities this year's festival has to offer.



Grandma's Boys Lemonade, the Southern lemonade company, known best for hosting and serving their delicious recipe of freshly squeezed drinks at various events, "We love bringing families together with food and entertainment, and we strive to create memories and bring that happiness into all of our events," says, Jesse Nguy of Grandma's Boys Lemonade.



This year's Houston Fajita Festival will feature over a dozen food vendors and brings in some of the best grillmasters in Texas to serve up their most mouth-watering Mexican dishes!



Follow the Houston Fajita Fest on Facebook and Instagram for event updates, and visit www.thefajitafest.com for more information.



For information on Grandma's Boys Lemonade visit www.GrandmasboysLemonade.com



About The Houston Fajita Festival

The Houston Fajita Festival is a family-friendly celebration of Mexican culture, food, drinks, live music and entertainment with plenty of outdoor fun. The festival offers a day filled with delicious fajita choices, in addition to the various food and drink competitions.



Media Contact:

Brianna Drisdale

contact@mashpublicrelations.com

(832) 206-7082



Sponsorship Information:

Drew Harris

drew@grandmasboys.com

713-325-3395