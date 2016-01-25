Grandpa Hollywood, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Kitchen Supplies

French Village, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2016 --Dawn Bury is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.CooksNookCookware.com. The website offers a broad assortment of kitchen supplies including kitchen gadgets, small appliances, and cookware sets. Bury was inspired to start the website by her love of cooking. She wanted to offer a wide range of cooking products to anyone who needed quality cooking items that they would be able to use in their kitchens.



There are many excellent products featured within the merchandise of CooksNookCookware.com. The website offers products including toaster ovens, utensil sets, two slice toasters, cast iron cooking pots, ceramic knives, espresso makers, Farberware cookware sets, cast iron skillets, BBQ utensil sets, and much more. Of all of the products offered on the website, the cast iron cookware and the cast iron recipe books are Bury's personal favorites. In the future, she will expand her website to offer a wide variety of products that customers can choose from. She plans to add glassware, tableware, and flatware to the website in addition to the types of items that she already offers.



Providing great quality products at reasonable prices is very important to Bury. She selects the products for her website specifically so that customers are able to get the best products for the price that they are paying. All of the products offered on CooksNookCookware.com are great quality items that people can use to make wonderful meals in their kitchen. Customers will be confident knowing that they are purchasing quality items each time they go onto the website.



To complement the main website, Bury is also launching a blog located at http://www.CooksNookBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics related to cooking in the kitchen. Bury will be talking about exotic ingredients, how to use these without abusing them, and new and innovative products on the market for cooking. The goal of the blog is to provide additional information that customers can use when cooking in their homes.



About CooksNookCookware.com

CooksNookCookware.com, a division of Grandpa Hollywood, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Dawn Bury.



Dawn Bury

http://www.CooksNookCookware.com

314-368-6544



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com