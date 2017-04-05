GrandSquad Offers in-Home Tech Support for Seniors

Little Rock, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2017 --GrandSquad offers friendly customer care, expert tech advice, and on-call, in-home support for any technology problems. The business plan may sound familiar, but GrandSquad is unique: it works exclusively with senior adults. GrandSquad's tech experts aren't just well versed in technology. They also have many years of experience working with seniors, and they operate from a true passion for helping senior adults maintain their independence and quality of life at home.



Sam Sellers, founder and president of GrandSquad, has worked with thousands of senior adults over the last 20 years. Early in his career, he worked for the AARP. Later, he founded a private duty home care agency that is now nationally recognized and award winning. He's passionate about helping older adults remain safely and comfortably in their own homes. He is a Certified Alzheimer's Educator who has facilitated Alzheimer's support groups. He has mentored and coached home care agency owners all over the nation, and he is a frequent public speaker who has spoken on aging issues at venues across the country. In addition, Sellers has published books on aging, one of which—titled Finding Freedom at Home: The Ultimate Guide to Home Care—is designed to help families who are exploring care and living options for senior adults who need assistance. Currently, Sellers serves on the Board of Directors for Alzheimer's Arkansas, the HomeCare Association of Arkansas, and the Arkansas Gerontological Society.



Now, Sellers is devoting his time to making sure seniors can benefit from all the advantages of technology and skip the frustration and challenge that technology often causes.



After seeing the growing number of services and supports that technology can deliver to enhance the lives of senior adults, I want to provide the connection with the senior adult population and the technology. We're not "geeks" who are learning how to serve seniors; GrandSquad is experienced with seniors and is now serving their tech needs. – Sam Sellers, Founder and President of GrandSquad



Sellers has worked to build a friendly, respectful team of agents who are experienced in both technology and senior care. Every team member at GrandSquad has extensive experience serving and communicating with older adults.



GrandSquad believes that technology is useful and empowering in many ways: it helps us communicate with friends and family, it provides entertainment, it is convenient, and it can protect our homes and loved ones. From phones to computers, TVs, and WiFi routers to smoke alarms and home security systems, tech is extremely helpful, but it can also be confusing for those who have little technology experience. GrandSquad recognizes the connection and support that technology can offer to the senior population, and they want these benefits to be accessible to anyone.



GrandSquad begins each client partnership with an hour-long, in-home consultation, during which the team member will patiently listen to any problems, discuss the technology devices and systems in a client's home, and troubleshoot small issues. The caring and friendly team members can thoroughly explain all devices and teach clients how to solve future issues. Then, they provide a tailor-made comprehensive report that provides potential solutions for the safety, security, convenience, and comfort of their clients. The overarching goal of the company is to improve seniors' lifestyles and well-being and to make clients comfortable with their technology devices and systems.



Aside from ensuring the comfort of seniors, GrandSquad's goal is to provide peace of mind for the children and grandchildren of these seniors. These family members cannot always be around to help their parents and grandparents solve technology issues, so that's where GrandSquad can fill in the gaps with their professional service. Sellers explains that he got the inspiration for GrandSquad from his own mother's technology issues: "I've been there, and I know how hard it can be to see parents becoming frustrated with their phones, computers, or TVs. I knew that if I could get my mother comfortable with the technology she was using, she'd enjoy life more, feel more part of our family, and we'd all be happier."



The company is set to launch its services to the public in March 2017 in twenty markets across the country, with plans to expand to an additional forty in coming months.



For more information or to book a 1-hour personal consultation, please visit www.MyGrandSquad.com.



Sam Sellers

GrandSquad

8 Shackleford Plaza, Suite 101

Little Rock, AR 72211

P: 800-748-2169

E: sam@mygrandsquad.com

W: www.MyGrandSquad.com