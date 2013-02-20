Grant Marketing Appoints New Content Marketing Strategist

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2013 --Grant Marketing, Boston based business-to-business (B2B) brand development and integrated marketing advertising agency, proudly announces the appointment of Vidushi Bhardwaj to the position of Content Marketing Strategist.



Ms. Bhardwaj boasts extensive background in content development, market research and integrated marketing. Prior to moving to Boston for pursuing Master of Science in Communication with concentration in Integrated Marketing Communications from Lasell College, she also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Marketing Communications from University of Bedfordshire in the UK. After earning her BA degree, she worked as a Marketing and PR assistant for a non-profit organization in the Children and Families Information Service (CFIS) department. In this role, she assisted in driving the overall marketing strategy of CFIS, responsible for all the marketing efforts including branding, advertising, public relations, and search engine optimization. She worked closely with the senior management team to promote the services to the general public and used her own initiative to write a booklet on fatherhood called, “Giving dad a helping hand”, which was widely appreciated and acclaimed. She has also worked as a Marketing Intern at Touch Ahead Software LLC, where she actively updated social media page and authored well-though out comprehensive blog entries on technology-related topics for the company.



“I am very passionate about innovation in the social media and digital marketing space and ready to put my knowledge and marketing acumen to develop insights-driven social engagement strategies for B2B marketing campaigns. I am extremely honored by this opportunity and look forward to working with exciting group of brands”, says Vidushi. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, cooking, travelling to far and unknown destinations, dance and movies.



According to Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing, “Ms. Bhardwaj is armed with an outstanding skill-set, coupled with her ability to conceptualize creative ideas and turn them into reality, will be a major asset for our clients. We are very pleased to have Vidushi as a member of our team.”



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a brand development and integrated marketing advertising agency specializing in business-to-business communication and services for manufacturing, technology, distribution and business service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing is able to leverage its many years of experience to help its clients in growing their businesses. Grant Marketing is able to do this by going through a proprietary brand development process, integrated marketing, and advertising campaigns shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace.



Grant Marketing is located at 800 Boylston St. Prudential Tower, 16th Floor, Boston MA, 02199. For more information please visit Grant Marketing.