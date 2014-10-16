Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2014 --This year has been a year of transformation and growth for Grant Marketing, a digitally-focused, industrial marketing agency located in Boston, MA. As part of its ongoing efforts with planning and implementing successful inbound marketing solutions for its industrial clients, Grant Marketing proudly announces the addition of Alex Bakke to its inbound marketing web development team.



Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing, said, “Industrial marketing has come a long way since the beginning of the web—and being in this industry for more than 30 years, we’ve seen it all. In this age of digital disruption, industrial websites cannot be looked upon as just another touch-point. The website is where all the magic happens—this is where visitors come for information and engagement, convert into qualified leads, and ultimately become customers. We are very pleased to have Alex on board and involved in helping our clients strategize, navigate, and deploy inbound marketing methodology to their websites.” Alex brings his passion for all things HTML, JavaScript, and CSS. He is a well-rounded web developer with a solid background in both front- and back-end web development, SEO, landing pages, and marketing automation. “I am very excited to join the Grant Marketing team and look forward to helping the diverse industrial brands we work with reach more people,” said Alex.



Grant Marketing offers fully-managed inbound marketing services, which include website design and development, SEO, marketing automation, email marketing, social media, mobile marketing, video production, content marketing, press releases, and reporting and analytics.



To find out more about its inbound marketing services for industrial and manufacturing companies, please visit: www.grantmarketing.com/technology/inbound-marketing-agency/



Download a free inbound marketing checklist for industrial manufacturers to build a scalable industrial marketing strategy that can activate real lead-generation opportunities - http://market.grantmarketing.com/inbound-market-checklist



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing communication agency serving the B2B market, which includes manufacturing, technology, medical device, and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace. Grant Marketing is a member of the American Marketing Association; Business Marketing Association; and Small Business Association of New England.



For more information, please visit: www.grantmarketing.com



