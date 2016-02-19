Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2016 --Grant Marketing is a Boston-based, HubSpot Gold-Certified Partner marketing agency that blends inbound marketing, technology, and brand development to provide full-service B2B marketing strategies for its diverse clientele. As part of its ongoing success in planning and implementing inbound marketing strategies and campaigns for clients, Grant Marketing is pleased to announce the addition of Tejasvi Desai (TJ)—in the role of Inbound Marketing Content Coordinator—to its growing team.



Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing, said, "Inbound methodology has opened up a world of opportunities for B2B marketers. We encourage our clients to break-down traditional barriers between marketing and sales by employing inbound marketing to help increase leads and nurture sales for their business. We're excited to have TJ on board. In addition to her communications degree, her background in marketing content creation and account management brings more depth to our inbound team."



A graduate from Boston University with a Master of Science degree in communication studies, TJ has worked in varied roles as content intern, account supervisor, reporter, and managing editor. Armed with HubSpot Inbound Marketing Certification, she is a firm believer in the inbound marketing methodology and a HubSpot software enthusiast. "As a boutique marketing agency, Grant Marketing offers an intimate yet passionate platform for me to apply my content marketing knowledge to. Fresh out of graduate school, I couldn't have hoped for a more welcoming environment to work in and I'm excited to take on the challenges that a specialized industry brings with it!" said TJ.



For more information on Grant Marketing and its inbound marketing services, visit www.grantmarketing.com.



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing communication agency serving the B2B market, which includes manufacturing, technology, medical device, and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace.



Grant Marketing is a member of the American Marketing Association, Business Marketing Association, and Small Business Association of New England.