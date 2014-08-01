Grant Marketing Expands Its Team, Ramping Up Inbound Marketing Initiatives

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2014 --Boston-based marketing firm, Grant Marketing welcomes Cam Mirisola-Bynum, Inbound Marketing Manager.



President of Grant Marketing, Bob Grant, brought on a new team member in light of the firm’s recent Agency Partnership with HubSpot, the Cambridge, MA company that is revolutionizing inbound marketing.



“Cam comes to us with a solid background in content creation, editing, and marketing and we are happy to have her on board to help us and our clients get the most out of the many benefits inbound marketing brings to the table,” said Bob Grant. Mirisola-Bynum was Senior Editor of a regional magazine for over 11 years, has written and marketed extensively in that time, and most recently came from product marketing in the educational assessment arena. Grant Marketing focuses on the industrial manufacturing field, working with clients that are B2B based. “Inbound marketing for B2B industrial manufacturing clients allows for some great innovation with the marketing tools we now have available to us through HubSpot. More importantly, these tools create the means to generate quality leads for these companies, resulting in real returns on their marketing dollars. Industrial manufacturing is just beginning to be tapped for inbound marketing in the Boston area—and Grant Marketing is paving the way. I am thrilled to be on that curve with them,” said Mirisola-Bynum.



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing communication agency serving the B2B market, which includes manufacturing, technology, medical device, and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace. Grant Marketing is a member of the American Marketing Association; Business Marketing Association; and Small Business Association of New England (SBANE).



Follow Grant Marketing:



Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+