Grant Marketing Expands to the West Coast

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2019 --Grant Marketing is excited to announce that they now have a presence on the West Coast of the United States. Senior Brand Strategist at Grant Marketing, Adele Pollis, is located in the San Francisco Bay Area and is actively helping the agency expand their business into the region. Adele has extensive B2B marketing, communications, and branding experience. She leads Grant Marketing's brand development service, helping clients define their corporate brand while creating compelling messaging that engages and inspires their customers. Grant Marketing looks forward to helping local California B2B companies—as well as other regional manufacturing entities— optimize their brand strategy and inbound marketing to increase traffic, convert leads, and accelerate growth.



Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing, said "Adele has helped many of our B2B clients as well as non-profit organizations with brand development and brand strategy initiatives. With our headquarters in Boston, our creative services office located in North Carolina, and Adele's office in California, we have the geographical reach to service companies and organizations throughout the United States."



For more information on Grant Marketing and its inbound marketing services, visit www.grantmarketing.com.



