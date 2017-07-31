Boston B2B Marketing Agency Welcomes Summer Intern, Maya Raghavan

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2017 --Grant Marketing, a full-service Boston-based B2B brand development and inbound marketing strategy and implementation agency, offers internship opportunities to the next generation of marketers. For the past five years, Grant Marketing has been working closely with The Education Cooperative (TEC) to design an internship program for high school students. Through this program, interns gain hands-on learning experience working in business settings. At Grant Marketing, interns are immersed in a nimble, responsive agency environment, with access to senior team mentoring and client interaction. This summer, Grant Marketing is pleased to welcome Maya Raghavan to its Boston office.



Raghavan is a rising senior at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School and is in the process of applying to colleges. While she is still undecided about her major and career path, her hope is that this internship will help her decide the career path she wants to pursue. "I'm very interested in marketing, business, and communications. At the same time, I love biochemistry and anatomy, which are two different ends of the career spectrum. With this internship, I'll get to experience one of the fields I am most curious about," Raghavan said when asked about what she wants to gain from her time at Grant Marketing.



While working at Grant Marketing, Raghavan will become "Inbound Marketing Certified" through the HubSpot Academy and put her inbound knowledge into practice by authoring blogs, writing press releases, researching for prospects, posting on various social media platforms, and analyzing websites for keyword optimization. In addition, she will participate in team meetings to get a better understanding of the workings of a B2B marketing agency and real world challenges.



Vidushi Bhardwaj, who coordinates the internship program at Grant Marketing, said, "We're thrilled to have Maya on board. She possesses a strong work ethic, a collaborative attitude, willingness to learn, and leadership potential. This internship will help prepare her for a future in marketing if that remains an interest for her. Either way, it will equip her with workplace skills that she can use far beyond her time at Grant Marketing. Digital marketing and inbound marketing methodology continue to grow; I'm glad we are able to extend our in-house resources and provide a platform for students like Maya to experience inbound marketing and all that it encompasses."



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated B2B marketing and branding agency serving industries that include manufacturing, technology, medical device, finance, and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace. Grant Marketing is a member of the Small Business Association of New England (SBANE), and is a certified HubSpot partner.