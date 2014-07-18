Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2014 --Grant Marketing is pleased to announce the launch of a new corporate website for DCHN, LLC (www.d-chn.com), Woonsocket-based anodizing and metal finishing company. DCHN is a subsidiary of Katahdin Industries and its new website design shares the same unified theme as the other Katahdin subsidiaries in terms of the crafted color scheme, blue spotted background to highlight similar logo pattern and font type. Led by the inbound marketing methodology of attract-convert-close-delight, DCHN implements bold imagery, orderly navigation, clear calls-to-action and relevant information throughout the website to maximize visitors’ retention. Grant Marketing incorporated best practices in website development to create a mobile-friendly DCHN website that include Word Press integration, SEO optimization, marketing automation, Google analytics and Salesforce integration for tracking real-time visitors, nurturing them through automated tools and then pushing qualified leads into the sales funnel.



President of Grant Marketing, Bob Grant said, “When we revisited DCHN website, we made sure all of its branding ducks are in a row, comprising of right keywords, right content and right visuals to tell a more cohesive brand story. Our website and creative team worked in partnership with the management team at DCHN, to ensure the new responsive website reflects DCHN’s business goals and it is well-received by their intended audience.” As part of the on-going inbound marketing campaign for DCHN, Grant Marketing also executes blogging, press release, e-mail marketing and social media campaigns on a monthly basis.



Grant Marketing specializes in giving brand makeovers to a wide range of industrial companies located in the New England region. Using its proprietary Focus 2020 ™ approach, Grant Marketing helps industrial companies to rebrand just about everything from brand name, messaging and visuals, to redesigning of the website and marketing collaterals. To find out more about its rebranding services, please visit – www.grantmarketing.com



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing communication agency serving the B2B market, which includes manufacturing, technology, medical device, and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace. Grant Marketing is a member of the American Marketing Association; Business Marketing Association; and SBANE.



