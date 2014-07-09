Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2014 --Grant Marketing perpetuates its commitment to bolster the next generation of Massachusetts’ young, innovative, and budding talents through its collaboration with The Education Cooperative (TEC).



For the past five years Grant Marketing has mentored students, giving them the opportunity to gain real-world experience working in the dynamic, fast-paced environment of a marketing agency. As part of the TEC Summer Signature Internship Program 2014, Grant Marketing recruits James Carver as their new summer intern.



Carver possesses a strong understanding of marketing, as well as drive and passion for it. Prior to his summer internship, Carver was enrolled as a sophomore at Wayland High School. During his sophomore year he was elected to the Executive Board at Wayland High. The board was in charge of events such as the prom, semi-formal, and class clothing retail and Christmas tree drives (etc.). Carver and some of his Executive Board classmates excelled at marketing their class events, with results that garnered the largest class revenue to date at Wayland. With The Education Cooperative, an organization that connects high school students with different businesses and internships, Carver was placed with Grant Marketing—a Boston-based B2B marketing agency. During his time with Grant Marketing, he will attain an in-depth understanding of the workings of the B2B marketing world. Carver’s time at Grant Marketing will expose him to a wide variety of marketing-related tasks—including researching prospects, authoring blogs on specific topics, writing press releases, posting on social media, and integrating basic skills related to marketing automation tools.



Vidushi Bhardwaj, Internship Coordinator at Grant Marketing states, “We are extremely excited to have James Carver on board as part of the program led by TEC. Mr. Carver is a quick-learner, hardworking, and eager. I am sure he will benefit greatly from this marketing internship to pursue a career in marketing in the future.”



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing communication agency serving the B2B market, which includes manufacturing, technology, medical device, and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace. Grant Marketing is a member of the American Marketing Association; Business Marketing Association; and Small Business Association of New England.