Grant Marketing Welcomes Boston University Alumni and Communications Professional to Its Team

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2017 --Grant Marketing, a Boston-based digital marketing agency and Gold-Certified HubSpot partner, has announced the addition of Rebecca Ahmed as its new Marketing Coordinator. Grant Marketing fuses inbound marketing, technology, and brand development processes to provide its diverse clientele with an array of full-service B2B marketing strategies.



As a recent graduate of Boston University's College of Communication with a Bachelor of Science in communication studies, Ahmed has taken on a number of roles, such as a public relations intern, account coordinator, and account executive. Using contemporary marketing strategies, she helps clients increase website traffic and leads, while also securing digital and print media coverage on the local and national levels. Ahmed said, "Grant Marketing is a tight-knit agency that presents its team with opportunities to challenge themselves within the inbound marketing industry. Being a recent graduate of Boston University, I look forward to immersing myself in the career opportunities that Grant Marketing embodies as an agency and employer. I am so excited to be part of a team that allows me to build upon my skills and experience as a marketing professional."



Bob Grant, President and Founder of Grant Marketing, said, "Rebecca brings a diverse skill set and strong understanding of marketing strategies—including inbound marketing—to the table. She is a fantastic addition to our team and we look forward to the input she provides to help our industrial manufacturing clients grow their businesses."



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing communication agency serving the B2B market, which includes manufacturing, technology, medical device, and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace.



Grant Marketing is a member of the American Marketing Association, Business Marketing Association, and Small Business Association of New England.