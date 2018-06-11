Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2018 --Grant Marketing, a full-service Boston-based marketing agency recently welcomed Luke Chadwick to its team. Chadwick will work at as intern for the summer of 2018. Chadwick will be focusing on client relationships, implementing new inbound marketing strategies, and learning how the B2B industrial marketing agency functions.



Chadwick is currently a junior at Bryant University and is in the process of investigating interests he may decide to pursue after graduating from Bryant. "Finding a career in marketing that is also very technologically focused is a strong attraction for me, as technology is becoming more and more relevant every day," Chadwick stated when asked about his future. Working at Grant Marketing will give him this experience; as it is an agency that specializes in industrial manufacturing marketing and serves its clients with a comprehensive approach, including the latest in technological advances in digital. marketing.



Since working at Grant Marketing, Chadwick has become "Inbound Marketing Certified" through the HubSpot Academy and has used his knowledge in researching how Grant Marketing clients can improve their companies. Luke has also been involved in meetings at the agency's Copley Square office to get an understanding of the day-to-day activities that transpire at Grant Marketing. Allowing this experience and interaction will deepen his learning and help improve his understanding of a B2B inbound marketing agency. Bob Grant, President and founder of Grant Marketing, said, "Luke has been enthusiastic and open to learning and participating in our core mission—which is to help businesses grow. He shows the kind of initiative that will serve him well as he continues his education. We are pleased to have him part of the team this summer."



For more information on Grant Marketing and its inbound marketing services, visit www.grantmarketing.com.



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing communication agency serving the B2B market, which includes manufacturing, technology, medical device, and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace.



Grant Marketing is a member of the American Marketing Association, Business Marketing Association, and Small Business Association of New England.