Grant Marketing Welcomes New Member to Its Inbound Marketing Team

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2018 --Grant Marketing, a Boston-based digital marketing agency and Certified HubSpot Agency Partner, is excited to announce the addition of Jason Underhill in the role of Inbound Marketing Strategist to its inbound marketing team. The addition of Underhill to Grant's team is part of its continuous effort to innovate, plan, and implement inbound marketing strategies and campaigns for its diverse B2B clientele.



Underhill is a recent graduate and university scholar from the University of New Hampshire's Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics. In the past few years Underhill has flourished in multiple roles, including digital marketing intern and brand ambassador. Underhill comes in with a high level of inbound marketing knowledge and has attained four HubSpot certifications in the areas of inbound marketing, email marketing, delivering client success, and content marketing. When asked about his new role, Underhill stated, "Inbound marketing is the future. In a world where consumers continue to gain power over what media they choose to consume, it's imperative for businesses to offer them content that's both engaging and helpful to their daily life. I'm incredibly excited to help our clients grow their businesses and continue to improve their dynamic relationships with their target markets. Grant Marketing provides a supportive work environment and the perfect stage to enhance my skills and challenge myself as a marketing professional."



"Marketing for manufacturers and industrial companies has become more complex and is always evolving. Jason comes to Grant Marketing with a solid business and marketing background and will help us keep our clients in the forefront of the latest sales and marketing best practices. We are delighted to have Jason on board," commented Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing.



