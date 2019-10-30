Grant Marketing Welcomes New Member to the Boston-Based B2B Marketing Agency

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2019 --Grant Marketing, a full-service Boston-based marketing agency, recently welcomed Inda McKetchnie to its team. She focuses on managing client needs in marketing and communications strategies using inbound marketing best practices and HubSpot software. McKetchnie's addition to the team reflects Grant Marketing's ongoing effort to provide its diverse clientele with an array of full-service B2B marketing strategies.



McKetchnie earned a bachelor's degree in environmental analysis & policy at Boston University in 2013. After receiving her degree, she worked at a Boston-based non-profit for a number of years where she focused on growing membership and publications through diverse marketing and communications strategies, such as content creation, campaign management, website maintenance, and more. After gaining a number of certifications in inbound marketing, email marketing, and inbound marketing software, McKetchnie is poised to help Grant Marketing clients achieve ambitious goals of engagement and lead conversion.



When asked about her new role, McKetchnie commented, "I'm thankful for the opportunity to work with Grant Marketing and our clients. Inbound marketing is about developing trust with customers and ensuring that we're having relevant and meaningful conversations that, in turn, drive businesses and customer satisfaction forward. I'm excited to work with the diverse group of clients on a number of projects to grow their businesses and improve the overall experience for their customers and supply chain."



Bob Grant, President and Founder of Grant Marketing, said, "Inda brings with her a seasoned skillset with particular focus on client satisfaction. Her strong communication skills are a perfect fit for the B2B marketing strategies she will help implement for our industrial manufacturing clients."



For more information on Grant Marketing and its inbound marketing services, visit www.grantmarketing.com.



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing communication agency serving the B2B market, which includes manufacturing, technology, and medical device manufacturers. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing applies its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace.