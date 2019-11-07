Grant Marketing's Asheville, NC Office Moves to New Location

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2019 --Grant Marketing, a full-service Boston-based marketing agency, houses its second office in Asheville, NC. After over a decade in one office, the Asheville team has moved to a larger, more centrally located, space in downtown Asheville. The move, which took place the week of October 28, is just one of Grant Marketing's many continuing improvement initiatives. After packing up the old office, the Asheville team is settled into their new space at 9 SW Pack Square, Suite 204 E-6, Asheville, NC 28801.



Bob Grant, President and Founder of Grant Marketing, said, "This is an exciting time for the Asheville office, and we hope the new office location brings with it a time for inspiration and increased motivation as they settle into their new environment. Asheville is a creative city—the perfect location for a team that drives creative projects for our clients."



For more information on Grant Marketing and its inbound marketing services, visit www.grantmarketing.com.



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing communication agency serving the B2B market, which includes manufacturing, technology, and medical device manufacturers. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing applies its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace.