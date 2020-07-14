Grant Marketing's Boston Office Has a New Home

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2020 --Grant Marketing, a full-service Boston-based marketing agency for B2B companies, has moved to a new office at 75 Arlington Street, Suite 500, Boston, MA 02116. Due to Boston's COVID-19 restrictions, the move was on hold until office building restrictions were lifted by the City of Boston, while also keeping in mind the safety of the office staff. Grant Marketing is excited to continue providing support for its clients at the new office space.



Bob Grant, President and Founder of Grant Marketing, said, "While the current situation in the world has made the moving process a little difficult, it has not dampened the excitement that comes with a new office and advancement of our clients' marketing goals and sales growth."



For more information on Grant Marketing and its marketing services, visit www.grantmarketing.com.



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing communication agency serving the B2B market, which includes manufacturing, technology, and medical device manufacturers. Based in Boston, and Asheville, North Carolina, Grant Marketing applies its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace.