Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2014 --Grant Marketing, Boston B2B Branding and Marketing Agency, recently unveiled its new website to showcase its full capabilities as strategists, storytellers, brand, marketing and digital consultants, creatives, integrators, and analysts. For more than 25 years, Grant Marketing has been actively involved in branding a diverse range of bio-medical, industrial, consumer and technology-related manufacturing companies in New England including Analogic, Katahdin Industries, Hardware Products Company, American Durafilm, Cobra Products, Larson Tool & Stamping Company, Machine Inc, Metamagnetics, and Speedline Technologies. With a focus on doing all things B2B, Grant Marketing mixes old-school sensibilities with a forward thinking approach to provide a comprehensive set of solutions - market research and brand, marketing and digital strategy, brand development, content marketing, website design and development, marketing automation, and marketing analytics – all geared towards activating real lead generation opportunities for its clients.



Bob Grant, President and Founder of Grant Marketing said, “B2B marketing and advertising has changed dramatically in the last ten years. Smart brand and marketing strategies coupled with digital proficiency is viewed as a distinct source of competitive advantage. Using our proprietary Focus 2020 program, we take our clients through a collaborative integrated process to uncover their unique competitive advantage. Sometimes it might be a comprehensive market research to find their brand strengths both inside and outside of the company. Other times, it might be a website redesign, or an inbound marketing campaign. Our new website focuses on our core competencies and features some of our valued clients.”

About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary integrated marketing communication agency serving the B2B market which includes manufacturing, technology, medical device and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help its clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace. Grant Marketing is members of the American Marketing Association, Business Marketing Association, and Small Business Association of New England.For more information, please visit - www.grantmarketing.com.



