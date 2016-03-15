Grants Pass Veterinarian Helps Lost Pets Find Their Homes with Microchip Services

Grants Pass, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --The veterinary professionals at the Animal Hospital of Grants Pass in Oregon are helping reunite lost pets and their owners more effectively using the latest microchip technology. By utilizing microchip technology with their pets, owners have a much higher chance of reuniting with their beloved animals in the chance that they become lost.



Statistics show that more than 10 million dogs and cats in the U.S. are lost or stolen each year. Additionally, one in three pets will become lost at some point during their life. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, microchipped dogs and cats have a 30% more likely chance of being reunited with their owners if they become lost.



Pet microchips are extremely small devices, about the size of a grain of rice, that are inserted using a small syringe just under the skin of the pet, usually in the shoulder area. This microchip is programmed with essential information of the pet's owner like a name, phone number, and address that remains with the pet permanently even if they lose the information on the tags of their collar. If a pet becomes lost and found by someone else in the area, they can take them into any veterinary office to be scanned for the information held in the microchip. The scanner reads the information of the chip using radio frequency and the owners can be contacted and alerted that their missing pet has been found.



The process of inserting the microchip is relatively painless for the pet and only takes a few minutes. Additionally, the cost to have pet's microchipped is relatively inexpensive and in most cases costs less than $50 for the implantation and registration. Considering these two factors, the veterinarians and staff at Animal Hospital of Grants Pass encourage all pet owners to microchip their pets to prevent the heartache and stress that can come with losing a pet unexpectedly.



In addition to microchip services, Animal Hospital of Grants Pass offer a comprehensive selection of veterinary services for local clients including wellness visits, vaccines, medical boarding, general medicine and surgery, ultrasounds, fracture repairs, pain management, a full pharmacy, and more.



