Gerard Cohen Monaco

Monte Carlo, Monaco -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2017 --Gérard Cohen has been based in Monaco for the past 28 years, and has 40 years of experience and expertise, making him one of the most successful private and commercial finance CEOs in the banking world.



Not only is Gérard Cohen one of the most successful bankers in the world, he is the founder of the International School of Monaco. Cohen founded the International School of Monaco, a primary and post-primary school offering bilingual education in 1994. He has remained involved in the school since its foundation, and is currently Chairman of the Board of Trustees.



The International School of Monaco has academic excellence, with its students achieving amazing results in the International Baccalaureate Diploma each year. The school has a 100% pass rate for the exams, and over one third of the students who take the IB Diploma get 39 points or more.



Following the exams, the graduates of the International School of Monaco have gone on to the best universities in the world, including Brown University, the London School of Economics, King's College London, the University of Edinburgh, St Andrews and many more.



Cohen has dedicated his career to perfecting his skills, building and running a bank of 250 staff in Monaco that has record-breaking profits. He is so well regarded that HSBC Monaco is the bank of choice for some of the wealthiest residents of Monaco.



Before settling in Monaco, Cohen received training from Edmond Safra, legendary private banker in Geneva. Following his stint with Safra, in 1985 Cohen moved to the Republic National Bank of New York in Luxembourg.



Three years after his arrival with the Republic National Bank of New York, Cohen had been promoted to Managing Director of the Luxembourg branch of Republic National Bank of New York. In 1999, his career with HSBC began, and Cohen worked his way to building and running the most successful bank in Monaco, the HSBC Private Bank.



Along with being Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the International School of Monaco, Gérard Cohen is a board member of the Princess Grace Foundation of New York. Previously, he has been a board member of the International Council of the New York Guggenheim Museum, and the Tate Modern in London.



Cohen's drive, expertise and dynamic vision have led him to become one of the most well-known and successful private bankers. In November 2008, his service to the financial world was recognised by HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco when he presented Cohen with the "Chevalier de l'Ordre de Saint-Charles".



Gérard Cohen has been based in Monaco since 1988, and it is there he has made a highly successful and profitable career in the private banking sector. He has been working at the top management level since 1991.



Gérard Cohen is a keen advocate of the arts, and is Corporate Director of the Grimaldi Forum. The Grimaldi Forum is dedicated to improving Monaco's business tourism, hosting international conferences and events.