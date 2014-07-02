Grasmeyer Bros. LLC Joins the USAAB

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2014 --The U.S. Association of Accredited Business announced that Grasmeyer Bros. LLC, a leading firearms retailer in the Michigan area, has become an accredited USAAB Member Business.



As of June 27, 2014, the USAAB has successfully verified that Grasmeyer Bros. assures business operations follow a concise Code of Ethics, including, but not limited to

- quality assurance of products provided

- minimal consumer or employee complaints

- honest marketing practices.



“We take steps to confirm that all members closely uphold our Membership Standards,” said Nathan Brown, an account manager with the USAAB, “since we acknowledge the significance of protecting consumer trust.” In 2014, the USAAB will continue to limit membership only to privately selected companies. Each company goes through a strict verification process prior being offered membership.



As of late, it's become common for customers to research a company's reputation on the internet and accreditations issued by third parties prior to doing business with that company. Founded in 2005, Grasmeyer has continually maintained a largely positive reputation among business review sites, public records, the USAAB, and organizations which advocate second amendment rights.



Additionally, Grasmeyer Bros has recently been rated highly with several organizations that monitor the progress of consumer protection and marketplace trust. Grasmeyer's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout Michigan.



Abiut Grasmeyer Bros

Grasmeyer Bros is a member of the National Firearms Dealer Network. Accredited and respected, Grasmeyer has an extensive selection of products from competition grade handguns and pistols to various self-defense weapons. They offer multiple classes and defense training along with three ranges on-site.



For more information on the services of Grasmeyer Bros. LLC, please visit http://www.grasmeyerguns.com