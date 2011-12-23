Grateful Dogs Rescue Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay WI and San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) --12/23/2011 --SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that Grateful Dogs Rescue (http://www.gratefuldogsrescue.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



Grateful Dogs Rescue will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on Grateful Dogs Rescue’s efforts to save San Francisco shelter dogs from euthanization.



“The staff at SBWire are strong believers that every dog deserves a good home,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome Grateful Dogs Rescue to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



"Sadly, it appears that rescue groups, like Grateful Dogs Rescue, will continue to be needed for many years to come, at least until we have (among other things) strong spay/neuter laws and access to low-cost spay/neuter surgery, ample pet-friendly housing, and a better understanding of the obligations of responsible pet guardianship", said KIm Durney, Administrative Director, Grateful Dogs Rescue.



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/nonprofits/



About Grateful Dogs Rescue

Grateful Dogs Rescue, a non-profit organization was founded 20 years ago by Michelle Parris, a former San Francisco Animal Care & Control volunteer. She made it her mission to rescue "un-adoptable dogs," i.e. dogs not made available for adoption because they needed some medical help or some behavioral training. Rather than letting these dogs be euthanized, Grateful Dogs saves as many as possible by fostering these special-needs dogs with volunteers until a loving home is found.



About SBWire

Headquartered in Green Bay, WI, SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com) is a full-service online newswire designed with the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses in mind. SBWire provides a powerful collection of news distribution, public relations, and media relations tools and services.



SBWire’s press release distribution service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to quickly and effectively distribution their news content to individual journalists, general and trade media outlets, financial audiences, Web sites, blogs, and individual subscribers around the world.



SBWire Hosted, SBWire’s online newsroom website hosting service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to offer a full featured online news room web site designed to make it easy for journalists, consumers and investors to learn more about their organization, products, services and executives with an easy to navigate user interface. SBWire Hosted sites are always up-to-date with information distributed via SBWire.



SBWire is trusted by over 30,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 different countries. For more information about SBWire and its services visit http://www.sbwire.com or call 1-888-4-SBWire (US) or 1-920-471-0140 (International).