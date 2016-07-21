Gravitocity Announces Strategic Partnership with Sales Gauge

Burlingame, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2016 --Gravitocity, Inc., a pioneer in sales outreach and prospecting technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Sales Gauge, a leading sales training and sales eLearning company. Together, the two will enable salespeople to improve sales velocity by identifying and reaching new sources of senior-level prospects and closing business with them faster.



In today's crowded marketplace, there's a critical need for solutions that enable sales reps to grow their networks beyond existing contacts and customers. Gravitocity's platform, LeadLeaper, breaks this barrier down by giving its subscribers unfettered access to LinkedIn, ZoomInfo, and Data.com, a division of Salesforce.com, providing verified contact information that allows salespeople to conduct immediate outreach to the right prospects. In conjunction with the technology, Sales Gauge teaches salespeople how to gain attention, engage and negotiate with these prospects through a mix of tested techniques that are presented via live training and eLearning modules.



"There is a natural synergy that exists between Sales Gauge and Gravitocity," said Tim Haller, founder and CEO of Sales Gauge. "Too often sales professionals continue to contact the same people and are 'just checking in' as opposed to finding and engaging with new buying centers and contacts. Utilizing Lead Leaper's discovery tools and the Sales Gauge SG03 Story Selling methodology in our eLearning portal and/or via live instruction, sales and marketing teams create and deliver meaningful content and gain the attention of new prospects."



"Our vision has always been to provide cutting-edge technology that enables salespeople to become more productive," echoes Frank Tolve, CEO of Gravitocity. "In Sales Gauge we have found a partner that provides a perfect fit for what we do. Together we know we will have a positive impact on our clients."



Sales Gauge will incorporate LeadLeaper into its eLearning modules and onsite training. To get an overview of how the discovery engine and timed distribution of the story content works watch this short video.



About Gravitocity

Gravitocity provides tools for sales and business development teams that help build professional networks and make prospecting simpler and easier. The LeadLeaper browser extension generates the precise, complex internet searches required to discover accurate business contact data from sources like LinkedIn®, Data.com®, and ZoomInfo®, and the LeadLeaper web app tracks prospects and their engagement activity. Gravitocity is a private company based in Burlingame, California.



Additional information can be found at www.gravitocity.com or by sending email to info@gravitocity.com



About Sales Gauge

Sales Gauge delivers innovative, real-world sales techniques via live classroom and eLearning programs that immediately drive business into the sales pipeline. With a unique prospecting method known as SEKM in conjunction with social selling techniques for LinkedIn, Twitter and other social networks, Sales Gauge empowers sales professionals to reach and engage prospects with the right messages at the right time, resulting in sales revenue.



For more information about Sales Gauge, visit: www.sales-gauge.com