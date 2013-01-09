Great Beginning to the New Year for All Trucking Jobs

Pelham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2013 --If the current trend continues, 2013 will be a banner year for All Trucking Jobs. They have already signed three new carriers to their trucker recruiting services and have expanded their Trucking Job Board to include more features and social sharing of jobs.



According to owner Lee Rodgers, "Look, regardless of any economic issues, carriers have got to hire drivers and we are seeing companies starting to allocate more capital for recruiting. The best for us has been the new job board that allows trucking companies to drill-down to a local or regional level. Just this week we have already added over a hundred new jobs, many for extremely desirable positions including fixed regional routes and dedicated owner operator runs. The biggest increase we have seen is for team drivers and with the current regulations restricting individual driving hours, we think that makes a lot of sense."



All Trucking Jobs actually reported on some of the benefits of team driving in their Trucker Blog on 3/20/2012. It appears carriers are now looking to take advantage of some of those benefits. All Trucking Jobs helps truck drivers find jobs with carriers hiring nationwide. They list trucking employment opportunities with companies that are hiring now and use advanced technologies to match drivers and carriers.



For more information, visit http://www.all-trucking-jobs.com