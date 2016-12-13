Great Discount Offer by FlipHTML5 Will Make Christmas More Enjoyable

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2016 --As the Christmas is coming, FlipHTML5 made a decision for its special sale of the Pro, Gold and Platinum subscription of flipbook maker. It is up to 20% off discount with time limited. The coupon code for this sale is C9F-AW7. FlipHTML5, a leading provider of flipbook publishing solutions welcomes everyone to be its users with the online bookcase management. Its interactive platform can also allow readers to share digital publications on social media channels.



In this Christmas discount sale, users can use the coupon code to activate their accounts as the paid users. As the paid users of FlipHTML5, they can enjoy much more powerful functions. FlipHTML5 provide solutions for selling digital publications and also ensure protection from unauthorized access. Using the Amazon S3 service, FlipHTML5 store and further protect data from loss. The FlipHTML5 platform also has unique compatibility. Registered users may also use other operating systems such as Windows and Mac without any problem.



FlipHTML5 provides the Pro, Gold, Platinum and Enterprise subscriptions for users. The Pro and Gold services are available at $15 and $29 respectively and the Platinum service is available for a yearly payment of $299. Now they are all 20% off. First come, first get.



Their Enterprise service is available permanently for $999 and meant for multiple corporate and government users. This includes all required features for creating, editing and sharing of books. Using this; one can have unlimited storage, monthly uploads, bookcases and pages per book. The Enterprise service provides are also offered free update support facilities.



With the Christmas and New Year approaching, FlipHTML5 has decided to give some relief to their individual users holding Pro, Gold and Platinum account and announced discounted offers that will be launched on December 14th and will continue for almost two weeks only.



"The discount will be in the range of 20% for the Christmas celebration" revealed another representative of FlipHTML5."With the coupon code, any person willing to avail this offer has to visit the website and find the purchase service, add the coupon code and purchase the plans. Only one chance for every user!" he further added.



FlipHTML5 is announcing this unique discounted offer as a thankful reciprocation of the great support received from their clientele. For more about FlipHTML5 features, please visit it homepage.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides interactive digital solutions for publishing flipbooks including magazines, catalogs and many more. Its online cloud platform is safe and with powerful flipbook management functions.