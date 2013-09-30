Great Guide to the Best Cheap Unlocked Android Phones

Long Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2013 --The folks at http://www.bestcheapandroidphoneguide.com (http://www.bestcheapandroidphoneguide.com) have compiled a great resource for those looking to get a cheap unlocked android phone. There’s no doubt that in today’s fast paced, technology driven world, having a good quality smart phone in hand is a must. The team at Best Cheap Android Phone Guide make selecting an affordable, quality android smart phone as simple and streamlined as possible. Not only will they break down the features of the phones, but they will provide user ratings, specifications and provide an easy to navigate comparison chart to help you with the selection of your new device.



A great benefit to having an unlocked phone is the ability to use it anywhere you travel in the world. While different countries have different cellular networks, the GSM standard is recognized globally; all you need do is obtain a prepaid sim card from the country you are visiting and your phone will work flawlessly in that location. Best Cheap Android Phone Guide aims to make choosing a lower priced unlocked android phone easy and satisfying. Don't get stuck with an overpriced phone that you can't use when and where you want. With their new guide, the guys at bestcheapandroidphoneguide.com will make sure you get the best priced phone to suit your your unique needs.



About Best Cheap Android Phone Guide

BestCheapAndroidPhoneGuide (http://www.bestcheapandroidphoneguide.com) is based out of Long Beach, Ca. and is your source for finding the best cheap unlocked android phones on the market today. Compare features, screen size and battery life all in one convenient place.