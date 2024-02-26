Great Ideas for Using 9x12 Rugs in a Home's Décor!

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2024 --Home décor beauty comes in all different shapes and sizes, and decorating homes is a wonderful way for people to express themselves and their personalities. This is no different with 9x12 rugs, and there are many different ways to use this very popular rug size within a home or commercial property.



Ideas For Perfectly Placing 9x12 Rugs Within Any Home



It's an awesome experience when homeowners are on the hunt for new 9x12 area rugs, and there are many different ways that this rug size can be implemented within residential floorplans.



Below are some household areas to consider when shopping for 9x12 rugs:



Living Rooms



9x12 rugs are one of the most popular sizes for living rooms, and this is typically because 9x12 dimensions tend to fit perfectly within these generally larger household areas. 9x12 rugs provide sufficient floor coverage, without making living rooms appear slightly smaller than they actually are.



In small to medium-sized living rooms, a 9x12 rug should be underneath all of the room's furniture pieces. This includes things like accent chairs, couches and coffee tables. Placing all of the living room's furniture on top of the area rug will make the space feel more welcoming, without being cluttered.



In more spacious living rooms, it's perfectly fine to limit the area rug to just the sitting area. This would mean that only the front legs of the living room furniture would be placed on top of the 9x12 rug. These larger area rugs will often make living rooms appear roomier and larger than they actually are.



Another important living room décor tip to keep in mind is that an area rug's edges should leave at least 18 inches of uncovered floor space between the walls. This creates a more aesthetic look that homeowners and guests will appreciate.



Bedrooms



Bedrooms are another great place for 9x12 area rugs, and these larger options tend to be great underneath beds because they can offer ample coziness around the edges of queen and king-size beds.



A lot of people also like their room décor to be perfectly symmetrical, and 9x12 rugs are a great design choice to coincide with other bedroom accessories like nightstands and benches. And in bedrooms with two twin beds, 9x12 rugs are the perfect size to go underneath and in between both beds.



Although 9x12 rugs might be a tight squeeze underneath king-size beds, just a little bit of creativity can make this size fit perfectly and look fantastic!



Dining Rooms



Dining rooms are often where homeowners will place their fancier area rugs, and a lot of dining room tables go perfectly with 9x12 rugs. There's a basic décor procedure to keep in mind when it comes to using area rugs in dining rooms, and it's that the rug needs to be big enough to accommodate the dining room table and all of its chairs.



This means that a dining room's rug should be about three feet wider than the table itself, and at least two feet longer. This means that 9x12 area rugs are the perfect option for dining room tables that fit about 6-8 chairs. And it's also important to remember that all of the dining room chairs should remain on top of the carpeting, even after being slid out from the table.



It's also a good idea to consider investing in an anti-skid rubber backing for a dining room rug. Rug pads are also incredibly important for dining room rugs, and the good news is that 9x12 rug pads are very popular and easy to find.



9x12 rugs are popular among homeowners all over the United States, and this is because many homes are built within architectural parameters that coincide perfectly with this rug size.



