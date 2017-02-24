Great Object Launches Uoody Flip Flops with New Eye-Catching Wooden Style

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2017 --When someone wants a simple pair of comfortable flip flops to pamper their feet it is amazing the number of different options that can be found, which can make them more and more confused about what to choose. They can go on and on through all the designs, colors and prices and eventually not choose one at all. In this forest of options, Great Object, a new marketer from Florida, has just launched Uoody, a new model of flip flops that stands out and may become an exciting new option for flip flop lovers.



But what does Uoody have that differentiates it from the rest? It has a unique sole with a wooden pattern that is stylish and different from most other sandals, and colored straps that generate an interesting visual impact. This is a great flip flop for people bored with the same old models and styles who want something new and elegant.



The sole looks like wood but it is made of a soft and flexible rubber that is very comfortable and smooth and feels cushioned. Initial reactions from customers have revealed interesting behaviours, such as a desire to buy more than one pair with different color straps, family members that take and use another family members' pair of Uoody's - making the original owner buy another pair for herself/himself, or families buying more than one pair to use and stay fashionable together. And it is surprising that it's happening during winter time, when people use it mostly indoors. This sounds promising for the coming summer when people tend to wear flip flops also outdoors - at the beach, pools, clubs or just to walk around.



Uoody flip flops are made of EVA rubber insole, with PVC straps and a grippy outsole that improves traction. Different from other products, they are delivered inside a special cloth bag as a bonus to help customers carry their flip flops in their travels. Patricia Lima, Great Object's co-founder is very enthusiastic about their new product: "The offer of this new flip flop option with the wooden pattern may be a game changer to customers and their feet will really feel more relaxed and happy. With spring and summer approaching they may even not want to take it off soon."



Great Object's new product release can be a real novelty and a valuable addition for customers with a passion for comfortable and charming flip flops, specially in the coming warmer seasons. Uoody is currently available in two strap colors (red and black) in sizes for adults and teens.



About Great Object

Great Object is a small company based in Florida, dedicated to research, develop and marketing unique products and smart bundles to delight demanding customers. They sell their products online on Amazon.



For more information visit www.greatobject.com or www.greatobject.com/uoody. To place an order on Amazon visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M5IRKNC



