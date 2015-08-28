Great Plains Industries Celebrates 40th Anniversary of M-Series Fuel Transfer Pumps

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2015 --Great Plains Industries, Inc. (GPI) is excited to announce the 40th anniversary of its M-series of fuel transfer pumps.



Introduced by GPI in 1975 as the Model M-120, the gear type, M-Series fuel transfer pump was rated at 12 gallons per minute and operated on 12-volts D.C. The pump was primarily aimed at the agricultural market (tractors & combines), as well as off-road construction vehicles such as dozers and scrapers.



Some unique properties of the original design included lightweight aluminum housing material that did not rust or overload the tank bung, an adjustable spin collar allowing the pump to be oriented easily, and an integrated nozzle hang-up feature. The pump was also UL Listed and CSA Certified with an explosion-proof motor and separate pump listings.



"M-Series transfer pumps have become incredibly popular in their intended marketplace and even in some alternative applications for exotic fuels, chemicals and locations," said Vic Lukic, president and CEO at GPI. "These pumps are extremely important products for our company and if it weren't for the M-series pumps, GPI would not be in the position it's in today."



The M-Series has undergone several upgrades over the years, with additional models and voltages added to the product line.



For instance, the current Model M-150S saw an increase in flow rate from 12 gallons per minute to 15 gallons per minute.



The Model M-240S was designed to work on 24-volt D.C. systems that are common on some tractors, aircraft and off-road equipment.



The Model M-180S gives an increase in flow rate to 18 gallons per minute in the same package size.



"Every time an M-series transfer pump is placed in the carton, it is indicative of the pride of workmanship that GPI hopes to instill in the assembly process," says Lukic. "All individuals involved in the process make a quality difference."



M-Series fuel transfer pumps are classified as "fixed-clearance, spur-gear, positive displacement." The internal clearances are very tight, with some components specified in the tenths of thousandths of an inch. So, in order for the pumps to function correctly, it is imperative that close tolerances and exacting assembly methods are used.



"We continually strive to improve processes to maintain the highest-quality product standards," says Jeff Methe, GPI Operations Manager. "The development of the M-Series fuel transfer pump is testimony to GPI's incredible manufacturing capabilities that results in better performance, higher quality and lower costs."



Learn more at gpi.net.



About Great Plains Industries

Founded in 1968 and privately held, Great Plains Industries, Inc. manufactures quality fuel transfer pumps, fuel meters, flow meters and industrial instrumentation for global fluid transfer and liquid flow meter markets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kan., the company is home to the GPI®, FLOMEC® and GPRO® brands that serve industrial, commercial and retail customers in diverse applications: fuel, agriculture, chemicals, manufacturing, construction, mining, oil and gas, and more.



For more information on Great Plains Industries, visit http://www.gpi.net