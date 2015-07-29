Great Plains Industries' New FLOMEC 02 Scaled Pulse Meter Now Available

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2015 --Great Plains Industries, Inc. (GPI) is excited to announce that its new FLOMEC® 02 Scaled Pulse Meter is now available for immediate shipment. The specification sheet and owner's manual are available at GPI.net/flomec02.



"GPI is adding a scaled pulse output option to its Economy Series flowmeter line based on market needs and GPI's culture of innovation," says Kevin Symens, North American Sales Manager, Meters Division.



Compact and lightweight in construction — important benefits when used in mobile installations or within confined spaces — the new FLOMEC branded 02N and 02A will carry the same specifications as the GPI 01N and 01A. Additionally, it will include a pair of output wires to provide a single pulse for every gallon or liter measured.



The 02 meter products offer versatility to a wider variety of applications including irrigation, building automation (chillers), programmable logic controller (batch control), wireless communications, data logger, OEM skids and more. The 01 meter products remain available for applications requiring a display with no output.



"We're excited to offer our customers a differentiated new product," said Symens. "The FLOMEC 02 Scaled Pulse Meter is another prime example of how we continually bring added-value to our customers."



The 02A will not carry the FM Global approval, but all other features will remain the same.



About Great Plains Industries

Founded in 1968 and privately held, Great Plains Industries, Inc. manufactures quality fuel transfer pumps, fuel meters, flowmeters and industrial instrumentation for global fluid transfer and liquid flowmeter markets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kan., the company is home to the GPI®, FLOMEC® and GPRO® brands that serve industrial, commercial and retail customers in diverse applications: fuel, agriculture, chemicals, manufacturing, construction, mining, oil and gas, and more.



For more information on Great Plains Industries, visit http://gpi.net/