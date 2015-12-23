Great Plains Industries' New FLOMEC TM Series (Water Meters) with Display and Pulse Output

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2015 --Great Plains Industries (GPI), is pleased to announce that its new FLOMEC TM Series (Water Meter) with Display and Pulse Output is now available for immediate shipment. The specification sheet and owner's manual are available at GPI.net/flomec-tm-pulse-output.



The new FLOMEC TM Series (Water Meter) with Display and Pulse Output will carry the same electronics specifications as the 09 Electronics, except there will be a pair of output wires to provide an unscaled NPN Open Collector Pulse Output that is accepted by virtually any pulse receiving equipment on the market. The main advantage of the TM Pulse Output is that it provides better resolution, which translates to a more accurate reading.



The TM Series (Water Meter) with Display and Pulse Output offer versatility to a wider variety of applications including irrigation, building automation, batch control, wireless communications, data logger, OEM skids and more.



"GPI prides itself on offering our customers new and differentiated products," says Kevin Symens, Director of Sales. "This is just one example of the strong platform for commercial flow meter applications GPI has available. As we begin the next chapter in the company's history, we intend to expand in this area and grow our commercial flow meter presence."



Founded in 1968 and privately held, Great Plains Industries, Inc. manufactures quality fuel transfer pumps, fuel meters, flowmeters and industrial instrumentation for global fluid transfer and liquid flowmeter markets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kan., the company is home to the GPI®, FLOMEC® and GPRO® brands that serve industrial, commercial and retail customers in diverse applications: fuel, agriculture, chemicals, manufacturing, construction, mining, oil and gas, and more.



