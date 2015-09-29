Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --Great Plains Industries, Inc. (GPI) is excited to announce that Fredrik Noren, Tommy Hahn, Justin Starling and Kyle Peters, riders for the MotoSport.com/GPI/Honda racing team, secured an astounding twenty-five Top 20 and eight Top 10 spots during the 12-round Lucas Oil Pro Motorcross Championship.



"We're incredibly happy with the season we've had and we're excited for GPI's involvement in the motocross world next season," said Marque Peer, Vice President of Development at Great Plains Ventures.



Noren, number 39, representing Great Plains Industries' GPRO® brand, competed in eleven of the twelve rounds and placed Top 15 in all except one. Hahn, number 130, representing Great Plains Industries' GPI® brand, competed in six of the twelve rounds and also placed Top 15 in all except one.



"It's been a tough series with many great riders, but we've had a ton of fun competing which is what's really important," said Team Coach Guy Cooper, a past AMA National Champion and MotoSport.com/GPI/Honda racing team manager.



For the complete Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule and results, visit gpi.net/motocross



After the Lucas Oil Pro Motorcross Championship, riders set their eyes towards the Monster Energy



Cup which will take place Sunday, October 18, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event showcases the world's top supercross riders in a head to-head battle for the coveted Monster Energy Cup and the chance to win one million dollars.



According to Monster, "This year's course is expected to be the most unique Monster Energy Cup track ever." Designed by five-time Supercross Class Champion Ricky Carmichael, the track is said to feature "some of the most exciting elements to date."



GPI is the team's co-title sponsor, MotoSport.com is the title sponsor and Honda provides factory support. Additional team support includes commitments from PBR Racing, FMF, Rekluse, Acerbis, BELL Helmets, Dunlop Tires, RK Chains, Excel Rims, Sunstar Sprockets, Dubya Wheels, ODI Bars and Grips, Factory FX, Showa Suspension and Proven Racing Motors.



For more information, visit GPI.net/motocross



About Great Plains Industries

Founded in 1968 and privately held, Great Plains Industries, Inc. manufactures quality fuel transfer pumps, fuel meters, flowmeters and industrial instrumentation for global fluid transfer and liquid flowmeter markets. Headquartered in Wichita, KS, the company is home to the GPI® The Proven Choice®, FLOMEC® and GPRO™ brands that serve industrial, commercial and retail customers in diverse applications: fuel, agriculture, chemicals, manufacturing, construction, mining, oil and gas, and more.



For more information on Great Plains Industries, visit http://www.gpi.net



About MotoSport.com

MotoSport is an industry leader focused on providing customers with the parts they need, when they need them. They are one of the fastest growing retailers of power sports apparel, parts and accessories on the Internet. From the starting line to the checkered flag, MotoSport.com is dedicated to provide the best experience, anytime, anywhere.



Learn more online at MotoSport.com or call 888-676-8853.