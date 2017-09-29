Brookline, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2017 --Great Runs, the ultimate guide for travelers who run and runners who travel, unveils its official selection of the Top 20 Fall Foliage Runs in New England. The crisp air, orchards, pumpkins, and gorgeous foliage all make this the best season for running. We've culled five of the best fall runs from each of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts, which form our comprehensive Fall Foliage Running Guide series.



The Top 20 List:



The full top 20 foliage running routes post, with details on each route, can be found here on the Great Runs website. This list features 5 amazing running routes of various lengths, effort-levels, sceneries and locations in each of 4 states; MA, NH, VT & ME.



How are the runs selected?



Lots and lots of research and fall running experience! Great Runs has developed running guides for more than 200 major cities and destinations all over the world. We've been there and talked to running stores, clubs, and guides. Our list is admittedly subjective and we've tried to provide a variety of geography and terrain in each state.



When is the best time to enjoy the runs?



Right now! Well, it's not quite peak foliage-viewing time, but it's coming up fast. The first week of October and into the second week is looking like the peak foliage period for northern New England this season, with the peak being a few days behind the further south you go. Southern New England foliage should extend into late October/early November this year, so there's plenty of time to plan your trip to run these amazing routes!



About Great Runs

Great Runs is the ultimate guide to the best places to run in the world's major cities. It's for travelers who run and runners who travel.® We've completed guides for 200+ cities and popular vacation destinations worldwide. Plus, fun lists and compilations, such as 'best of' for foliage, beaches, parks, winter runs, romantic runs, and more. Mark Lowenstein, Chief Running Officer, is available for interviews and is always interested in creating a "running dialog".