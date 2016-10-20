Great Sales 304, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Business and Personal Safety and Security Products

Charleston, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2016 --Homer Sweeney is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.SweeneySalesDefense.com. The website offers a wide variety of business and personal safety and security products including police supplies such as polices force defenders and pepper sprays, high and low voltage stun guns, and concealed carry handbags. After a long career in information technology, Sweeney was inspired to build an e-commerce site to supplement his retirement income and be able to have some extra money for enjoying life and traveling. After learning about e-commerce opportunities, Sweeney wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can protect the ones they love as well as their homes and businesses.



There are many excellent safety and security products featured within the merchandise of SweeneySalesDefense.com. The website carries items including police supplies such as handcuffs and flashlights as well as metal batons and police strength pepper spray; stun guns including mini pink stun guns and rechargeable stun pens; concealed carry items including concealed carry purses and concealed carry camo backpacks; security items such as fake cameras and wireless cameras with tilt; and more. In the future, Sweeny plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website as he has a dynamic product line that is always changing and being updated with the latest products that are designed to help with every day safety needs.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Sweeney regarding each and every transaction made on SweeneySalesDefense.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products that come from suppliers he has trusted for years. The website carries valuable security items that are often hard to find such as concealed carry purses for women. New products are added to the website regularly as Sweeney keeps up with the latest developments in safety technology.



To complement the main website, Sweeney is also launching a blog located at http://www.SweeneyDefenseBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to safety and security products in general such as keeping your protection with you in a stylish way with concealed carry purses, getting double-duty protection with a flashlight stun gun, and using a hidden wall safe to keep your valuables safe. Sweeney hopes to give valuable tips and information on having peace of mind every day with quality security products.



SweeneySalesDefense.com – a division of Great Sales 304, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Homer Sweeney. Sweeney has always spent a significant amount of time in non-profit organizations, giving back to youth sports activities, supporting local school programs, serving on local boards and councils, and supporting disabled veterans and Trout Unlimited.



