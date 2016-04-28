Great Sales 304, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Kitchen Supplies

Charleston, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2016 --Homer Sweeney is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.SweeneyHub.com. The website offers a wide variety of kitchen supplies with a particular focus on high-quality food processors, non-stick knives, and cell phone protectors in addition to the kitchen items. Sweeney was inspired by the amount of people looking for top-quality appliances and kitchenware and the fact that these products are needed year-round. After learning a lot about ecommerce while working in information technology, Sweeney was excited about building a website that would cater to customers all year long while being able to manage it from anywhere.



There are many excellent kitchen supplies featured within the merchandise of SweeneyHub.com. The website carries items including bakeware, counter-top appliances, cutlery, food processors, dinnerware, kitchen decor, and more. In the future, Sweeney plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include electronics such as games, phones, and iPads. He is also looking to eventually add seasonal products as well as gift cards, movies, music, computer accessories, and PC software programs. By periodically updating the merchandise and building upon the range of products, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Sweeney regarding each and every transaction made on SweeneyHub.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection within a practical and attractive design that encourages them to check out the variety of time and energy-saving kitchen appliances and affordable kitchen supplies that are available. He wants customers to feel comfortable shopping on the website by providing valuable information on each product and an easy-to-navigate layout.



To complement the main website, Sweeney is also launching a blog located at http://www.SweeneySalesBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to kitchen supplies and lifestyle items in general such as keeping your kitchen clutter-free with kitchen organizers, selecting the right kitchen home decor, and useful kitchen gadgets that are a must-have. Sweeney has lots of experience with what items people can really benefit from and hopes to give tips and ideas on handy kitchen supplies and the latest technology for the kitchen.



