Spring, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2016 --Europeanbarging is offering a special reduction and FREE Paris hotel night stay on their November 4, 2016 Amawaterways Seine River Cruise with a full day excursion offered to the Normandy beaches.



Visiting the Normandy region from a river cruise is a more convenient and less stressful way to visit the area. You have the added benefit of additional excursions - Monet's Giverney gardens, the seaport city of Honfleur, Rouen, the US Sector or the Canadian Sector of the Beaches, as well as Napoleon Bonaparte's home.



"A cruise on the Seine River is a great cruise itinerary for any cruiser, with the added bonus of the history of WWII and earlier Roman times, famous scenery painted by great impressionist artists as well as wine enthusiasts." says Jan Baumgartner of Europeanbarging.



As Amawaterways offers multiple included excursions in most ports (at no additional costs), there is a tour for most every interest - including independent and escorted bicycle touring in addition to the Normandy Beach excursion.



Discounted rates for the Seine River Cruise, start as low as $2,798 per person for a 7 night cruise when booked through Europeanbarging, departing Nov 4 - 11, 2016. Book by May 30th and receive 1 pre night hotel stay in central Paris before the cruise. If guests would like to extend their trip in Paris, Amawaterways offers a 2 night post hotel stay in Paris including breakfast daily and a city tour for $600 per person. Otherwise, Europeanbarging can assist in putting together a land tour of interest for guest. For more information: 888-869-7907 http://www.europeanbarging.com/AMA/AMAPARPAR.htm



