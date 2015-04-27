Great Western Painting and ICI Paints: A Partnership for Better Painting Services in Calgary

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --Great Western Painting is the local house painter in Calgary founded by Ron Wood in 1993. The team is comprised of professional painters that service both residential and commercial properties. The company offers painting services whether the client wants one room painted or the whole interior or exterior of the property. Inquiries via calls are answered directly by Mr. Wood. A detailed written estimate will be provided to the client as well as assistance in choosing the right color for paint. Sample paint will also be shown to the client prior to the actual painting to give the client a visual example of their choice. Great Western Painting does not ask for deposit and fees carry no hidden charges.



Great Western Painting is an eco-friendly company. Its partnership with ICI Paints is an effort to use only low VOC paintsespecially for interior projects. ICI Paints are odorless and contains no Volatile Organic Compounds. The company has also committed to using fewer products with Alkyd based and replaced them with longer lasting acrylic products. Lacquer was also vanished from the product base used by Great Western Painting. The company recycles unused paint and reuse supplies whenever applicable therefore reducing waste.



Interior services offered by Great Western Painting include drywall repairs, stipple ceiling painting and repairs, wallpaper removal, ceiling and wall painting, doors and casings, windows and baseboards, cabinets, repaints and new construction while exterior services covers siding for wood, vinyl and aluminum, soffits and fascias for wood and aluminum, windows and doors, decks and fences for staining or painting, stucco elastomeric coatings, concrete and masonry, power washing and priming and stain sealing. If you are looking for Calgary painter, visit their website at www.greatwesternpainting.ca. Gallery of the previous works the company has done can also be viewed at the website and a Request A Quote form.



About Great Western Painting

Great Western Painting is a Calgary-based company that specializes in residential and commercial painting. It was established in 1993 by Ron Wood and has been providing quality services to clients. For more information regarding the company, contact Ron Wood at (403) 285-7776. Inquiries through e-mail may be sent to info@greatwesternpainting.ca. Great Western Painting is located at 704 Lake Bonavista Drive Southeast Calgary, Alberta T2J 0N1.