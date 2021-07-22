Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2021 --After careful consideration and determination of what's best for their customers, Greater Boston Kitchen Remodeling has added special financing offers to their list of services available. Anyone looking to get Boston kitchen remodeling done without the home improvement budget required to complete the job is encouraged to call to speak with a customer care representative.



Greater Boston Kitchen Remodeling is a locally owned and operated premier remodeling company that has been serving the region for decades. The company has gained a reputation for being the most trusted and respected through its values and high expectations for customer care. All of their services include added benefits of items like a one-year price lock guarantee on estimates and a one-year look satisfaction warranty. Through these methods for operating their business, they have gained a plethora of positive feedback and five-star reviews from some of the most prestigious members of the community. It's also something that the company owner and operator nurtures to continue producing what he's focused on.



"When we built this business so many years ago, we had a goal in mind of giving hardworking homeowners access to quality remodeling services in Boston. We were tired of hearing about people getting burned by contractors that were late, unqualified, and undeserving of the positions they had. It gave us a bad name, and with the passion we have for the Boston kitchen and bathroom remodeling industry, we were going to do something about it. So now we don't take people's money upfront, we fix problems for free, and most recently, we added exceptional financing options to those that are interested."



The special financing offers that they have added to their company menu are for Boston kitchen remodeling and bathroom remodels of all scopes. Those that qualify can get their project scheduled and completed as soon as their application is approved. The hassle-free financing comes from some of the top lenders in the nation, and there are several different selections available, including no money down and zero interest. The idea behind presenting this to their clients was to help those who may need a new space for safety or functional reasons or those who have no problem with taking care of their home improvement costs but are looking to keep a little more money in their pockets for the time being.



The owner stated, "We know that not everyone's financial situations are the same, but that doesn't mean that they shouldn't be able to update their kitchen or bathroom at the time it's needed. For instance, we've seen some kitchen cabinets in some pretty rough shape before. Broken, falling off the walls, or completely missing. It was almost unlivable for the family. Now, these customers can improve their home environment without the stress of a hefty bill being delivered at the end. It not only improves the look of the place and increases the property value, but we're also helping to give people a better quality of life from the moment they wake up in the morning."



It's no secret that Greater Boston Kitchen Remodeling is the most suitable place to go for all kitchen and bathroom remodeling needs to those that have experienced what they can do. They've proven that they deserve to be at the top through their customer service, empathy, and integrity values. Now, with special financing being made available, they are only going to help reach more residents in need of upgrades for their homes. It seems as though the goal that the owner has had in mind since day one to be the home improvement contractor that cares is being met, and they're not showing any signs of slowing down.



With the new option for financing home renovation projects from Greater Boston Kitchen Remodeling, they see an increase in calls and scheduling. As a result, the contractors from the crew have advised that anyone looking to get their home remodeling work done soon should get in touch with the design team as soon as possible to have their names entered in the books right away. While they will do whatever is necessary to keep up with the expansion in assignments, calling now is the only way to ensure there is no delay in starting the work.



If you're interested in learning more about the services offered by Greater Boston Kitchen Remodeling, including their new financing opportunities, you're encouraged to visit their website at greaterbostonkitchenremodeling.com. Customer service representatives are also available to answer calls and questions Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at (617) 716-8717.



About Greater Boston Kitchen Remodeling

Greater Boston Kitchen Remodeling is a locally owned and operated kitchen and bathroom remodeling company based in Boston, MA. They have been recognized as the best kitchen remodeler in Boston for several years, and they have built their company on the foundation of providing excellence in customer care. The kitchen remodeling services they offer encompass everything from a complete tear-out and reconstruction of the space to individual kitchen cabinet installation, countertops in numerous material types, and flooring renovations. Bathroom remodels are also available, from full-scale renovations to bathtub remodels, shower conversions, and heated floor installations. All projects begin with a no-obligation estimate good with a price-lock guaranteed for an entire year. Materials and labor provided are covered by warranties as well. Appointments can be made by visiting their website and filling out the online quote form.